Senators want to defund NTF-ELCAC, reallocate P19 billion budget for ayuda

Senators on Thursday pushed to defund the national anti-communist task force next year and divert its 19-billion-peso budget to fund aid for pandemic-stricken citizens.

This, came after NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade admitted that they have been doing profiling and background checking community pantry organizers.

Senator Nancy Binay said its high time to revisit the budget of the task force against communist insurgency.

“Dahil sa mga ‘di magagandang experience ng red-tagging and baseless intel, we will definitely make sure that the NTF-ELCAC budget will go through a fine-toothed comb in the Senate,” she said.

“Since kinakapos nga tayo sa pandemic response, baka mas maigi from ‘profiling’, eh, ‘mag-contact tracing’ na lang for COVID-19 si General Parlade. Mas may pakinabang siya dun,” Binay furthered.

Binay is referring to Parlade’s remark last Tuesday on One News, where he compared the community pantry to Satan’s apple.

“Isang tao lang ‘yan ‘di ba? Si Ana, si Patricia. Same with Satan. Si Satan binigyan ng apple si Eve. Doon lang nagsimula ‘yon,” Parlade said.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution to “strongly condemn” the harassment, red-tagging, and intimidation of private community pantry organizers, especially by government officials and authorities.

“Ang pinakafair sa lahat ay buwagin ang NTF-ELCAC,” she said.” Hindi nila ipinakitang karapatdapat sila makatanggap ng ganyang kalaking budget.”

For his part, Senator Franklin Drilon said President Rodrigo Duterte could reallocate the NTF-Elcac’s intelligence fund immediately to provide cash aid to citizens severely affected by the pandemic.

“But we do not have to wait for the 2022 budget debates to defund NTF-ELCAC. The President should realign the NTF-ELCAC under the 2021 [General Appropriations Act] now,” Drilon said.

Drilon was backed by Senator Joel Villanueva who is pushing to defund the NTF-ELCAC.

“We should move to defund NTF-ELCAC in the next budget. Sayang lang pera ng taong bayan,” he tweeted.

“Reallocate the current P19B budget for ayuda. Mas kailangan ito ng taumbayan kaysa sa mga ganitong kalokohan!” Villanueva added.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian shared the same sentiments with Drilon and Villanueva.

“If these are the kind of people who will spend hard-earned taxpayer’s money, then it’s not worth it,” he said.

Senator Grace Poe reminded Parlade that they warned the task force not to use its funds for red-tagging and baseless accusations.

“Kung walang malinaw na aksyon sa aming mga rekomendasyon at pati na rin sa mga paalala namin sa kanila, talagang mapipilitan nga kaming tanggalan ng pondo ang task force,” Poe said.

Senators earlier eyed to augment the Php 19 billion fund for the government’s pandemic response. However, the executive branch requested to keep the fund intact saying that Duterte is keen on solving insurgency in the country.