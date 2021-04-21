Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Rapper Akon pledges support for UAE’s 100 Million Meals

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

American rapper Akon has pledged to support the UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign.

In a social media post, Akon said he is proud to join the UAE and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in their #100MillionMeals campaign which is providing food support for millions of disadvantaged individuals and families in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“Hunger and malnutrition are among the biggest challenges facing humanity, claiming a child’s life in ten seconds,” he said.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE begins global food distribution for ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in three countries

“One fourth of the foods wasted globally could be enough to feed 870 million,” he furthered.

He also urged his followers to donate with a click of a button online at https://www.100millionmeals.ae/.

“Together we can all make the world a better place,” he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched the largest food drive of its kind in the Arab world on April 11, to support disadvantaged communities  .

READ ON: UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ initiative to create momentum to address hunger, malnutrition – HE Al Gergawi

His Highness noted that 820 million people are undernourished globally, including 52 million in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is part of the UAE’s contribution to global efforts to combat world hunger and malnutrition, in line with the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). (RA)

Watch AKON’s message here:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, jail term awaits employers who hire domestic workers illegally

4 hours ago

Murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan triggers public uproar

4 hours ago

Belmonte says no permits needed for community pantries, hits NTF-ELCAC for red-tagging organizers

5 hours ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,931 new cases, total now at 502,791

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button