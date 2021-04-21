WATCH: Rapper Akon pledges support for UAE’s 100 Million Meals

American rapper Akon has pledged to support the UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign.

In a social media post, Akon said he is proud to join the UAE and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in their #100MillionMeals campaign which is providing food support for millions of disadvantaged individuals and families in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“Hunger and malnutrition are among the biggest challenges facing humanity, claiming a child’s life in ten seconds,” he said.

“One fourth of the foods wasted globally could be enough to feed 870 million,” he furthered.

He also urged his followers to donate with a click of a button online at https://www.100millionmeals.ae/.

“Together we can all make the world a better place,” he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched the largest food drive of its kind in the Arab world on April 11, to support disadvantaged communities .

His Highness noted that 820 million people are undernourished globally, including 52 million in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is part of the UAE’s contribution to global efforts to combat world hunger and malnutrition, in line with the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). (RA)

Watch AKON’s message here: