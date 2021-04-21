PH reports 9,227 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 9,227 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 962,307.

DOH tagged 19,699 patients as recovered raising the total number of recoveries to 829,608.

The agency said the death toll now stands at 16,265 after 124 new deaths were reported.

The daily tally today excludes data from eight laboratories that failed to submit data on time.

DOH said that starting today, April 21, the testing numbers reported in the case bulletin will be based from the output two days ago.

The previous practice of the health agency before was to present testing data from the day before but as of 12nn, which makes it incomplete. (RA)