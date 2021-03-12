Latest News

LOOK: US driver uses fake driver’s license bearing Pres. Duterte’s photo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Police officials from the Los Angeles Police Department shared that they have arrested a driver who is using a fake license with the photo of President Rodrigo Duterte on it.

“Vice officers recognized the picture used on a fake ID, to be that of the President of the Philippines,” the tweet from LAPD said.

“Good thing our Officers patrol Historic Filipino Town and are up to speed. Nice try,” it added.


It’s unclear though why the driver used the President’s photo on his driver’s license and the traffic violations he committed.

Los Angeles and San Diego in California are among the places with the most number of Filipinos in the United States.

The tweet of the LAPD has received many reactions.

“I can’t with this. Ibang levels!” one Twitter user said.

“A for effort and an F for execution,” another one added.

Some netizens are commending the effort of the LAPD.

“Oh my gosh! [Glaring word] criminals and brilliant officers!!! Good work,” another netizen commented.

