Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Swab tests in Dubai now only AED250

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has announced that it has reduced the cost of COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to AED250, making it more accessible to the public and encourage proactive medical examinations as a precautionary and preventive measure.

In a statement issued today, the authority said that it will spare no effort to combat COVID-19 to ensure the safety of society and the health of its members.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 nose swab test cost reduced to AED250 across SEHA centers

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced that it will be reducing the costs of its COVID-19 PCR or nose swab tests to only AED250, down from its previous price point at AED370.

“For your convenience, we have reduced the price of the PCR nose swab test effective immediately across all SEHA testing centers,” announced SEHA in its official Twitter account.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi caps COVID-19 swab test cost to only AED250 for asymptomatic cases

UAE residents and citizens who exhibit clear COVID-19 symptoms such as high fever, loss in their sense of smell and/or taste, shortness of breath and more, along with individuals classified under vulnerable groups will get tested for free.

Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Photo of LIBRENG PABAHAY: RTA to provide free accommodation for 3,000 public bus drivers

LIBRENG PABAHAY: RTA to provide free accommodation for 3,000 public bus drivers

8 hours ago
Photo of Metro Manila to close cemeteries for annual ‘Undas’ this 2020

Metro Manila to close cemeteries for annual ‘Undas’ this 2020

10 hours ago
Photo of Driver rapes COVID-19 patient inside ambulance en route to hospital

Driver rapes COVID-19 patient inside ambulance en route to hospital

10 hours ago
Photo of ‘#CancelKorea’, ‘#SorryToFilipinos’ trend following online war between South Koreans, Filipinos that included racial slurs

‘#CancelKorea’, ‘#SorryToFilipinos’ trend following online war between South Koreans, Filipinos that included racial slurs

11 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close