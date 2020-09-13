COVID-19: Swab tests in Dubai now only AED250

The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has announced that it has reduced the cost of COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to AED250, making it more accessible to the public and encourage proactive medical examinations as a precautionary and preventive measure.

In a statement issued today, the authority said that it will spare no effort to combat COVID-19 to ensure the safety of society and the health of its members.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced that it will be reducing the costs of its COVID-19 PCR or nose swab tests to only AED250, down from its previous price point at AED370.

“For your convenience, we have reduced the price of the PCR nose swab test effective immediately across all SEHA testing centers,” announced SEHA in its official Twitter account.

UAE residents and citizens who exhibit clear COVID-19 symptoms such as high fever, loss in their sense of smell and/or taste, shortness of breath and more, along with individuals classified under vulnerable groups will get tested for free.