COVID-19 nose swab test cost reduced to AED250 across SEHA centers

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced that it will be reducing the costs of its COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or nose swab tests to only AED250, down from its previous price point at AED370.

“For your convenience, we have reduced the price of the PCR nose swab test effective immediately across all SEHA testing centers,” announced SEHA in its official Twitter account.

UAE residents and citizens who exhibit clear COVID-19 symptoms such as high fever, loss in their sense of smell and/or taste, shortness of breath and more, along with individuals classified under vulnerable groups will get tested for free.