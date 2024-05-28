GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravel

European Commission to increase Schengen visa fees

Camille Quirino

The European Commission has announced the increase in Schengen visa fees by over 12 percent starting June 11, 2024.

Adult applicants will have to pay EUR 90 (AED 358) from the previous price of EUR 80 (AED 319).

Meanwhile, the Schengen visa fee for children aged 6 to 12 will be EUR 45 (AED 179), compared to its previous price of EUR 40 (AED 159).

On the official European Union law website, the Commission Delegated Regulation wrote that the reason for the increase in visa fees was due to inflation and civil servants’ salaries.

It wrote: “In its assessment, the Commission has analyzed developments in the general Union-wide inflation rate and the weighted average of the salaries of Member States’ civil servants between 1 July 2020 and 1 July 2023.”

“It has concluded that there is a need to increase the amount of the visa fees by 12.5 percent,” it added.

As mandated by the Schengen Visa Code, the review of EU visa fees will take place once every three years.

