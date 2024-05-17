GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE government sends urgent relief aid to victims of Brazilian floods

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino30 mins ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed that urgent relief aid be given to help victims of the floods and rains in Brazil.

He also sent his condolences to all the families of the victims of the flood during a call with His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the friendly Federal Republic of Brazil.

During the call, they also discussed improving both countries’ collaboration in a way that serves their mutual interests. This includes the two nations’ development, food security, economy, technology, and other areas of common interest.

They also discussed regional and international issues and explored ways to collaborate in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and worldwide.

This year, heavy rains and extreme floods hit southern Brazil, leaving residents struggling with shortages of clean water, food, and essential hygiene products.

