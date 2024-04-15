DFA says rising tensions between Israel and Iran a ‘serious concern’

The Philippines has expressed its ‘serious concern’ over the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Monday.

In an official statement, the DFA urged both countries to work on resolving their conflict.

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict,” DFA said.

“The Philippines has long advocated for all states to adhere to the principles of international law and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” it added.

On Saturday, April 13, Iran launched attacks against Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, which killed at least 13 people.

According to reports, Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the attack on the Iranian embassy.

The conflict between the two states has raised alarm that a bigger war may possibly emerge.