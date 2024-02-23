Kuwait court upholds guilty verdict in OFW Jullebee Ranara murder case

Kuwait’s Appeal Court has upheld the guilty verdict and sentence of 16 years imprisonment for the accused in the murder of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara.

The ruling was confirmed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Department of Migrant Workers, Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

“We welcome the ruling of the State of Kuwait’s Appeal Court upholding the guilty verdict and sentence of 16 years imprisonment against the accused for the murder of OFW Jullebee Ranara,” stated Cacdac.

The Appeal Court upheld the following sentences for the accused including 1 year imprisonment for driving without a license and 15 years imprisonment for murder.

Cacdac said the Ranara family has been notified of the Court’s decision.

The DMW assured them of continued support and assistance, as directed by President Bongbong Marcos.

The DMW has also instructed the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) to collaborate with legal counsel in filing a civil action for damages against the father of the convicted perpetrator.

“The DMW will issue further advisories on this matter, as necessary,” said Cacdac.

The verdict marks a significant step towards justice for Jullebee Ranara and her family.