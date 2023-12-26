Woman missing while rescuing dog under Alaska river

A woman who went into an Anchorage area river to save a dog disappeared under the ice over the weekend.

Authorities on Monday reported that a man and a woman were walking on the North Fork Eagle River Trail at around 2:15 PM on Saturday. When one of their dogs went into the water, both the man and the woman went after to help their pet.

According to the troopers’ report, the woman entered an open spot of water and did not resurface. Meanwhile, the man was reported not injured.

Austin McDaniel, Alaska State Troopers’ communication director, said: “That was the last she was seen by the adult male that was with her.”

Officials deployed a dive and search team as well as troopers to search under the ice for her on Sunday. However, they did not find the woman.

Alaska State Troopers continued the search for the woman on Tuesday. There were no further updates to the case.

A similar situation happened with a 21-year-old Filipino named Louis Jullan Jugo Dayot. He was reported missing on Christmas Day after spearfishing in Liloan Dive Point in southern Cebu.

According to a preliminary investigation, Dayot was fishing on Monday at 6:30 AM. After his initial catch, he returned to the sea but did not reappear shortly afterward. His diving buddy then decided to seek help from the authorities.

The coast guard initiated a search and rescue operation on Tuesday morning, at 6:08 AM. There is still no further information available about the body.