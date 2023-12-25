GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Turkey plans to boost tourism, offers visa-free entry for UAE and 5 other countries

File photo of Turkey

Turkey aims to boost its tourism and international ties by providing visa-free entry for citizens from six countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The visa-free entry, which was issued by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, allows citizens of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, United States, Bahrain, and Oman can travel to Turkey without having to obtain a visa before their visit.

Moreover, nationals holding a passport in the said six countries can stay in Turkey for a maximum period of 90 days. 

This move is expected to encourage travelers to explore Turkey’s vibrant heritage, landscapes, and rich history, improving its tourism and diplomatic relations as well as promoting cultural exchanges with the six countries.

The announcement was released on Saturday in the Turkish Official Gazette.

