Deaths climb to over 130 in one of China’s deadliest earthquakes

A magnitude earthquake in northwest China killed at least 131 people, leaving hundreds more injured, state media reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, morning, state broadcaster CCTV reported 113 people killed and 772 injured in the Jishishan county in Gansu province. Almost 15,000 homes collapsed, and tens of thousands had to be evacuated.

As for the neighboring province of Qinghai, the earthquake hit the area just before midnight. Local officials reported 18 people dead and 198 injured, with 16 more others missing. They also stated that over 5,000 buildings were destroyed in the area.

The earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey to be 5.9-magnitude at the shallow depth, just over 6 miles. Meanwhile, The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) measured the quake to be 6.2-magnitude.

Authorities stated that they were wrapping up operations and would now focus on treating the injured as well as providing assistance to people who have lost their homes.

As of writing, there are no mentions of Filipinos affected by the said earthquake.

The earthquake is seen as one of China’s deadliest since 2014 when over 600 people were killed by a quake in south-western Yunnan province.