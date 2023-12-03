Philippines’ Minister of Interior and Saif bin Zayed of UAE discuss bilateral cooperation at COP28

Minister of the Interior and Local Government of the Philippines Secretary Benjamin Abalos, engaged in a bilateral meeting with

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of COP28.

The discussions, as reported by WAM (Emirates News Agency), focused on enhancing cooperation between the two nations in the realms of police and security. Both leaders emphasized the shared interests that underpin the existing collaboration, aiming to fortify the bonds between their respective law enforcement agencies.

As the two ministers deliberated on strategies to bolster cooperation, attention was also given to the broader context of COP28. Sheikh Saif and Minister Abalos underscored the importance of the conference in addressing pressing global challenges arising from climate change and preserving the environment.

The meeting between Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Minister Abalos, highlights the commitment of the UAE and the Philippines to collaborative efforts in ensuring regional and global security, as well as contributing to the collective response to climate change at COP28.

The Philippines seeks to showcase the collective efforts of both private and public sectors in the country in solving climate problems during COP28, themed “Together Today for Tomorrow.”

The event aims to connect stakeholders in climate solutions, covering data governance, nature, land use, oceans, disaster resilience, energy transition, transforming food systems, and climate financing.

COP28 is part of the broader 2023 UN Climate Change Conferences—a pivotal gathering addressing climate change risks, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and addressing global warming.