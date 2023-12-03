Dubai Police grants dream of 15-year-old student with hearing impairment

The Dubai Police, through the People of Determination Empowerment Council, turned the dream of Maitha Yousuf Ahmed, a 15-year-old student with hearing disabilities, into reality by making her an honorary police officer for a day.

Maitha’s extraordinary day included a specially crafted police uniform, luxurious rides in patrol cars, and visits to various police stations and departments across Dubai on Sunday, December 3.

Colonel Omar Musa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, extended a warm welcome to Maitha, emphasizing Dubai Police’s dedication to bringing joy to children and fulfilling their dreams.

“This gesture is part of Dubai Police’s social role in spreading happiness and fostering trust in police alongside their security responsibilities,” stated Col. Ashour.

During her two-hour stint as Deputy Director of the Naif Station, Maitha toured different departments, interacted with staff, and observed the operational aspects of policing. Her visit to the Research and Development (R&D) Centre provided insights into the innovative initiatives shaping policing and security work.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Khaled Al Mazrouei, Head of the Innovation Laboratories section, highlighted the centre’s commitment to nurturing talent and supporting innovative projects for practical implementation in law enforcement.

Maitha also explored the Smart Police Station (SPS), learning about its 24/7 services without human intervention. Meeting Ms Zainab Hussein, Editor-in-Chief of Khalid Magazine, allowed Maitha to understand the magazine’s role in promoting positive concepts and values among children, contributing to their cultural and security awareness development.

As a token of appreciation, the People of Determination Empowerment Council presented Maitha Yousuf with a commemorative gift, wishing her continued excellence and success in both her personal and academic endeavors.