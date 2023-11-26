GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravel

China announced visa-free entry for six nationalities

Anne Alonzo3 hours ago

Photo: Travel to China Instagram account

China is making it easier for people from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia to visit by allowing a temporary visa exemption.

 

From December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, citizens of these countries can travel to China for business, tourism, or family visits without needing a visa for up to 15 days, as stated by a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

 

This month, China added Norway to the list of 54 countries whose citizens can enjoy visa-free transit. Back in July, China also reintroduced 15-day visa-free entry for those from Singapore and Brunei.

 

The move aims to boost tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic and comes as a positive step for China’s economy, which faced challenges due to strict COVID-19 regulations during the past three years.

