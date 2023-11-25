‘Early Christmas Gift’: wife of freed Pinoy hostage grateful for another chance

Clarice Pacheco, the wife of Gelienor Jimmy Pacheco, shared on her social media account her happiness after finding out that her husband was one of the hostages freed by militant group Hamas.

Clarice shared photos of her husband and his employers right after he was released from Gaza.

“My husband together with his good Employers first meet again, Sir Ido and Sir Gilad. They never left him/us their whole family on this battle! Thank you so much Lord, such a blessing and big miracle for having your second life Gelienor Leaño Pacheco,” she wrote.

She also thanked those who made this possible.

“Thank you so much po sa lahat Ng nagdasal para sa kanya. Sa lahat po ng mga tumulong sa amin mula umpisa, big thanks po to all,” she added.

Clarice also called this as their early Christmas gift.

“Honey, early Christmas gift ito sa atin,” she said.