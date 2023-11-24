Saudi Arabia to open ‘world’s fastest and tallest roller coaster’ in 2024

Six Flags Qiddiya, a theme park under development in Saudi Arabia, is gearing up to unveil the “world’s fastest and tallest roller coaster” next year.

In a report from Fox Business, the roller coaster, named “Falcon’s Flight,” is set to soar to a height of 650 feet, reaching top speeds of 155 mph along a 13,000-foot track.

Designed and manufactured by Intamin, the roller coaster promises a thrilling experience, featuring a major drop that mimics a plunge over a cliff. Each row will be equipped with a windscreen, ensuring passenger protection from adverse weather conditions without the need for additional clothing.

Falcon’s Flight is poised to take the title of the world’s tallest roller coaster from Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. With a top speed of 155 mph, this gravity-defying ride will also surpass the world record set by the Formula Rossa at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, boasting a top speed of 150 mph.

Furthermore, Falcon’s Flight is set to claim the title of the world’s longest roller coaster, outstretching the more than 8,100-foot track of Japan’s Steel Dragon 2000 in Nagashima Spa Land.

Currently in construction at Six Flags Qiddiya, this monumental project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at fostering economic, social, and cultural diversification. The theme park, strategically located near Riyadh, is anticipated to open its doors to the public in October 2024.

Take a sneak peek of the Falcon’s Flight here: