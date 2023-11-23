WHO asks China details on ‘mysterious respiratory disease’ outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially requested China for details over the supposed mystery respiratory illnesses recorded in clusters of pneumonia among children.

Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission held a press conference on November 13 to report about the rise in cases of respiratory illnesses.

Chinese health authorities stressed the need for stronger health surveillance and strengthening the healthcare capacity to accommodate more patients.

The WHO said groups including the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia among children on November 22.

The health agency said that they have already requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported outbreaks.

The WHO said they are now coordinating with health authorities in China to gather more information.