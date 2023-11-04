Nepal earthquake claims at least 132 lives

A strong earthquake hit western Nepal, causing at least 132 deaths and many injuries. The quake happened at 11.47 pm on Friday, November 3 with a magnitude of 6.4.

The affected area is hilly and remote, making it challenging for rescuers to reach. Homes and buildings collapsed, and many people had to spend the night outside due to fear of aftershocks.

The Prime Minister visited the area with a medical team to oversee relief efforts. The quake has caused significant damage, and rescue operations are ongoing.

This earthquake marks the worst disaster since 2015 when two powerful quakes in Nepal claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people. The destructive impact left entire towns, ancient temples, and historical sites in ruins, leading to the destruction of over a million homes and causing a staggering economic loss of $6 billion.