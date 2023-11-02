GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Man who received second pig heart transplant dies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Lawrence Faucette, accompanied by his wife Ann, underwent a pig heart transplant at the University of Maryland School of Medicine hospital in Baltimore in September, Photo courtesy: Mark Teske / University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP file

A 58-year-old man who underwent a groundbreaking pig heart transplant has sadly passed away, according to his doctors in Maryland. Lawrence Faucette, who received the genetically modified pig heart on September 20, had been struggling with heart failure and was not eligible for a traditional heart transplant.

Initially, the transplanted pig heart appeared healthy for about a month. However, it began showing signs of rejection in recent days, ultimately leading to Faucette’s death on Monday.

In a statement from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Faucette’s wife, Ann, mentioned that her husband knew his time was limited and viewed this experimental surgery as his last chance to help others. He had never expected to survive as long as he did.

This is the second such procedure performed by the Maryland medical team. They conducted the world’s first transplant of a genetically altered pig heart into another patient last year, which lasted for two months before the heart failed, with signs of a pig virus later discovered inside the organ. Lessons learned from that initial experiment, including improved virus testing, informed the second attempt.

Dr. Bartley Griffith, the surgeon leading the transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center, stated that Faucette’s final wish was for the medical community to make the most of the knowledge gained from their experiences.

For decades, attempts at animal-to-human organ transplants, known as xenotransplants, had failed because of the immediate rejection of foreign tissue by the recipients’ immune systems. However, scientists are now making efforts to use genetically modified pigs to create organs more similar to human ones.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News free seminar

Dream Pathway Immigration invites you to a free seminar in Dubai this coming November 12

7 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 11 02 at 3.30.24 PM

Speed Entertainment presents Ronan Keating Live

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 11 02 at 2.45.53 PM

Dubai Calligraphy Biennale Witnessed the UAE Unveiling of HUAWEI MatePad PaperMatte Editions

4 hours ago
Earthquake 1

Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts eastern Samar 

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button