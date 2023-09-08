GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Taiwan assures safety of Filipinos — MECO

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Taiwan government has assured the safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid escalating tensions with China.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairman Silvestre Bello said that their counterparts gave them assurance on the safety of over 150,000 OFWs there.

Around 89,000 bomb shelters are placed on the self-ruled island.

“Filipinos are entitled to get inside these shelters at any given time,” Bello said in a GMA News report.

But OFWs so far are not concerned about the situation and maintained that Taiwan is still a good place to work.

“Nagtanong nga ako kung may gustong umuwi walang may gustong sumama sa kanila,” Bello added in a separate new report on CNN Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 09 07 at 7.56.45 PM

Dubai Health Authority announces fourth Dubai Household Health Survey

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T130949.892

TFT Watchlist Summit: A confluence of healthcare minds and innovations

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T121420.196

CHR pushes for OFW retirement system for OFWs

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T120503.567

Scientists grow human kidney in pigs

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button