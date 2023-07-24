Iconic blue bird of Twitter to be replaced by an X

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk announced on Sunday, July 23 that the social media giant will undergo a significant rebranding.

The iconic blue bird logo that symbolized Twitter for years will soon be replaced by an X, as Musk aims to chart a new course for the company.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Acknowledging that advertising revenue has been slow to return, Musk expressed his desire to take Twitter in a fresh direction.

The change comes after Twitter’s advertising revenue declined by nearly half, resulting in negative cash flow and a heavy debt load.

Read: Threads app sweeps the globe with 50 Million users in 24 hours, posing a threat to Twitter’s throne

Musk, a billionaire known for his visionary ideas, took to Twitter to seek feedback from his millions of followers. He proposed changing Twitter’s logo and even polled users on whether they would prefer a color scheme shift from blue to black.

A stylized X against a black outer space-themed background was showcased as a potential new identity.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted.