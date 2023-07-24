GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Iconic blue bird of Twitter to be replaced by an X

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk announced on Sunday, July 23 that the social media giant will undergo a significant rebranding.

The iconic blue bird logo that symbolized Twitter for years will soon be replaced by an X, as Musk aims to chart a new course for the company.

Acknowledging that advertising revenue has been slow to return, Musk expressed his desire to take Twitter in a fresh direction.

The change comes after Twitter’s advertising revenue declined by nearly half, resulting in negative cash flow and a heavy debt load.

Read: Threads app sweeps the globe with 50 Million users in 24 hours, posing a threat to Twitter’s throne

Musk, a billionaire known for his visionary ideas, took to Twitter to seek feedback from his millions of followers. He proposed changing Twitter’s logo and even polled users on whether they would prefer a color scheme shift from blue to black.

A stylized X against a black outer space-themed background was showcased as a potential new identity.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted.

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Emirates Draw FAST5 Grand Prize Winning Numbers89

Emirates Draw FAST5: First Grand Prize Winner in less than eight weeks

5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 24 at 3.06.48 PM

Marcos urges public to conserve water due to El Niño

7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 24 at 3.06.05 PM

Marcos says deployment issue with Saudi Arabia now ‘resolved’ 

8 hours ago
marcos ofw switzerland

Marcos lauds OFW contributions in 2nd SONA, to ensure safety and protection 

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button