GlobalNewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy warns against illegal practice of using passports as loan collateral

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Authorities emphasize penalties for borrowers and creditors violating the law

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore has issued a stern advisory cautioning Filipinos against using their passports or any other identification cards as loan collateral, highlighting that such practices are illegal under Philippine law.

The embassy’s announcement comes as a response to the increasing prevalence of borrowers offering their passports as assets to lenders, a risky arrangement that could lead to severe consequences for both parties involved.

While it is common for lenders or banks to accept collateral to ensure loan repayment, authorities are urging the public to exercise caution when dealing with loan sharks or informal lenders who engage in exploitative or illicit practices.

The embassy, in its advisory released on Tuesday evening, warned that penalties would be imposed on individuals found guilty of using their Philippine passports as loan collateral or to settle outstanding debts, in accordance with the rules and regulations established by the Philippine government.

Moreover, the embassy emphasized that creditors demanding the surrender of a Philippine passport as a guarantee for a loan would also face legal consequences. Section 11 of the Philippine Passport Act of 1996 explicitly outlines the legal status of the passport, stating that it is the property of the government, and the passport holder is merely a “mere possessor.” The law further stipulates that the passport should not be surrendered to any person or entity other than the government or its representatives.

In addition to the provisions of the Passport Act, the embassy reminded Filipinos that the rules laid out in DFA Foreign Service Circular No. 020-2019, known as the “Guidelines for Philippine Passports Used as Collaterals,” would also be enforced. These guidelines serve as a supplementary measure to ensure the proper use and protection of passports in financial transactions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

MGQ 6307

Filipino influencers inspire responsible spending and saving habits for OFWs

12 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 23 at 9.33.24 AM

Chinese Star Restaurant expands with new outlet at Al Ghurair Centre Mall in Dubai

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS LEXXIE VIDEO

Backlash over American woman’s TikTok video raises concerns about treatment of OFWs

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 24T121746.304

Sharjah Aquarium releases 8 endangered turtles on World Turtle Day

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button