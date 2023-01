Shanghai state media has reported on Tuesday, January 3 that the city with more than 24 million residents has a huge surge in cases of COVID-19. A senior doctor at one of Shanghai’s top hospitals has said that 70 percent of the megacity’s population may have been infected with COVID-19.

The rise in cases came after the ease of restrictions in the city last month.

A member of Shanghai’s COVID expert advisory panel,Chen Erzhen, who is also the vice president at Ruijin Hospital shared in the local news that majority of the city’s people may have been infected.