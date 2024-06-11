LuLu opens new Hypermarket in Al Ain

UAE’s garden city Al Ain gets its 16th Lulu Hypermarket as retail major LuLu Group has further widened its presence in the eastern region of the country.

Dr. Sheikh Salem BalRakkad Al Ameri, former Member of UAE Federal National Council inaugurated the Hypermarket at Al Ajayyiz in Sanaiya in the presence of Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group and Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director of LuLu Group and other dignitaries.

The latest retail shopping destination offers enriching shopping experience to the citizens and residents in and around Al Ajayyiz and its surrounding areas. Spread over 40,000 sq. feet, LuLu Hypermarket comes with a well-stocked supermarket with the choicest selection of ingredients from across the world, fresh food in the Hot Foods section, bakery, electronics, household need and much more.

On the occasion, LuLu’s CEO Saifee Rupawala said, “We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in and around Al Ajayyiz and its adjoining neighbourhoods in Al Ain. LuLu’s growth story is a testimony to the quality choices of shoppers who recognised the commitment of LuLu to deliver its brand promise of quality, affordability and variety.”

“It has always been our policy to make LuLu brand easily accessible to shoppers in different suburbs and outskirt areas also, so they do not need to drive a long distance. As part of this, we plan to open three more stores in Al Ain by end of next year. This includes Al Quaa, Souq Zafran and Al Yaher, which will serve our loyal shoppers in above off the city limit areas”, said Saifee Rupawala.

Also present were Salim MA, LuLu Group Director, Shaji Jamaludheen, Lulu Al Ain Regional Director, Unni Krishnan, Regional Manger and other senior officials.