Prepare for an Unrivalled Brunch Extravaganza as Belgian Beer Café launches the All Day Sunday Brunch

Calling all brunch lovers! Get ready to experience the ultimate indulgence as Belgian Beer Cafe, located in the much-loved neighbourhood hotspot of Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, proudly presents the longest brunch ever to hit the city! Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary culinary journey that promises to elevate your Sundays like never before.

Aptly named the “All Day Sunday Brunch,” this remarkable offering guarantees an unbeatable experience that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy as the electrifying venue comes alive with games, grub, and gallantry galore. Starting from the 6th of August and taking place every Sunday, from 12:00pm right through to 11:00pm, the All Day Sunday Brunch is set to redefine your weekends in the heart of Dubai.

Priced at just AED199 per person, including all drought beverages, guests are invited to revel in a delightful 3-hour sitting any time throughout the day featuring an extensive array of traditional Belgian-themed food and drink, meticulously curated to satiate your appetite for culinary excellence. The passionate team of chefs has prepared an enticing menu that will transport you to the vibrant streets of Belgium without leaving Dubai.

Indulge in a mouthwatering assortment of starters, including the likes of beloved Bitterballen, Cheese Balls, Garlic Jalapeno Bread, Breaded Shrimp, BBQ Chicken Wings, and the iconic Belgian Fries. For the main course, savour your choice of tempting Grilled Salmon, succulent Beef Tenderloin, or juicy Grilled Chicken Breast, all thoughtfully served with Sauteed Mixed Vegetables and your choice of sauce from mushroom, pepper, or bearnaise.

Ensuring the fun doesn’t stop from the first moment to the last, as you feast on the culinary wonders of Belgium, quench your thirst with a free flow of exquisite Belgian draught hops, grape, and selected house spirits. To add an even further level of fun, this exceptional brunch is not just about the food and beverages as Belgian Beer Cafe also offers an array of thrilling indoor games, including rooftop mini-golf, foosball, darts, and board games.

Boasting a jukebox jam-packed with the freshest tunes, where guests will be able to choose what they want to hear themselves, the party atmosphere will be in full swing all day long. Sports enthusiasts are also covered as the venue is decked out with plenty of big screens, perfect for cheering on your favourite teams.

Be sure to mark your calendars and head over to Belgian Beer Cafe for the All Day Sunday Brunch every Sunday. With its incredible offering of gastronomic delights, unlimited beverages, thrilling games, and live sports, this is an experience you don’t want to miss!

All Day Sunday Brunch

When: Sundays from 12:00pm to 11.00pm

Offer: Three-hour brunch sitting including unlimited food and selected house beverages

Price: AED199 per person

*To book contact [email protected] or Direct Number: 04 423 4100