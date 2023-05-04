FoodNewsTFT News

Taste the authentic flavors of Chinese tea at Yao Yi Tea House

Looking for a unique and authentic tea experience? Look no further than Yao Yi Tea House, the first traditional Chinese tea house in Dubai that provides a range of high-quality teas sourced directly from China, with a focus on traditional brewing methods and flavors.

Yao Yi Tea House offers various tea products such as green tea, white tea, oolong tea, black tea, dark tea (Pu’ertea), health tea, and many more.

In addition to its wide selection of teas, they also offer a range of tea accessories and tea sets including teapots, cups, and strainers, so you can enjoy the full tea experience in the comfort of your own home.

At Yao Yi Tea House, you’ll find a cozy and inviting atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a cup of tea with friends or taking a moment to relax and unwind. Whether you prefer green tea, black tea, or something in between, their knowledgeable and friendly staff can help you select the perfect blend to suit your taste.

With a purpose to spread the Chinese tea culture in the Middle East and guide the public to choose a healthy lifestyle, Yao Yi Tea House is not just known for serving the perfect tea blends but they also support tea exchanges among suppliers and businesses, provide tea box reservations, create customized tea gifs, plan customized activities for enterprises, and host traditional cultural activities.

Yao Yi Tea House highlights their five special rooms where you can enjoy your favorite kinds of tea with friends and family:

  1. Shi Jing Room – For only AED98 per hour, the room can accommodate 1-5 persons and customers can avail one tea of their choice which includes Chinese snacks.
  2. Shang Shu Room: For only AED88 per hour, the room can accommodate 1-3 persons and customers can avail one tea of their choice which includes Chinese snacks.
  3. Li Ji Room: For only AED88 per hour, the room can accommodate 1-3 persons and customers can avail one tea of their choice which includes Chinese snacks.

4.Zhou Yi Room: For only AED98 per hour, the room can accommodate 3-5 persons and customers can avail one tea of their choice which includes Chinese snacks.

5.Chun Qiu Room: For only AED168 per hour, the room can accommodate 5-15 persons and customers can avail two teas of their choice which includes Chinese snacks.

Additionally, you can also join their Yao Yi member card and enjoy up to 12% off on their offerings, for a permanent time!

So why settle for a generic cup of tea when you can experience the authentic flavors and traditions of Chinese tea at Yao Yi Tea House? Visit them today at 107-108 Yao Yi Tea House, Indigo Optima Tower, International City, Dubai, or call Yaoyi ChaCha at +971521056100 or +971551260286 and start discovering a new world of tea.

