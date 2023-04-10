Celebrate Eid Al Fitr with Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s annual traditional Eid feast is back and you are in for a special treat as they offer lunch and dinner brunch packages with traditional and international cuisine from the hotel’s award winning restaurants. The five-star hotel invites you to bring your friends and family in this annual three-day celebration and enjoy sumptuous dishes together this Ramadan.

Whether you an entertaining, or simply want to celebrate with friends and family, the brunch and dining experience which has been perfected over the years will be the ideal way to celebrate. The package will include a mix of traditional and international dishes with a live BBQ, Persian station and Ouzi station taking center stage.

The dessert buffet will include a mix of sweet treats including Um Ali, date pudding and Arabic sweets. Taking place at the Arabic themed restaurant Aseelah, the venue has Emirati inspired interiors and includes private dining rooms, perfect if you are celebrating with your loved ones. Guests who wish to dine outside, can enjoy views of Dubai’s bustling creek and the Burk Khalifa, on the hotel’s popular Creek View Terrace.

The limited time only brunch will be available from the first day of Eid Al Fitr for three days. Brunch will be served from 12.30pm until 4pm with an evening brunch option available from 7.30pm till late. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and softs for just AED245 per person.

Eid Brunch

First three days of Eid

Lunch 12.30pm – 4pm | Dinner 7.30pm- Late

245AED per Person

Bookings are recommended and can be made online, by email or telephone.

W: https://eatapp.co/reserve/aseelah-radisson-blu-deira-creek

E: [email protected]

T: 04 205 7033

For more information, please visit:

https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek