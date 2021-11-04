Enjoy buy two, take one free Milk Teas at WEMART Abu Dhabi plus discounts on selected items

When it comes to Milk Tea cravings, it’s easy to spot Filipinos enjoying their drink filled with delicious sweet pearls and a delightfully fulfilling taste. WEMART Abu Dhabi fulfils the cravings for Filipinos even further by launching a ‘Buy Two, Take One’ offer for a limited time only!

WEMART Abu Dhabi’s Classic Bubble Milk Tea (large cup) and the Cheese Bubble Milk Tea (large cup) are included in this promo, where shoppers who buy two of these drinks will get their third cup absolutely until November 7!

In addition, WEMART Abu Dhabi offers several special goods and Asian products that Filipinos can purchase with huge discounts.

Here are the top products that you should check out when you visit WEMART Abu Dhabi:

Pastries. WEMART Abu Dhabi provides Toast for only AED 4.99 per bag. They alsi have their delicious Scallion Cheese Scones for sale for only AED 7.50 per box.

Chicken dishes. Craving for delicious chicken? WEMART Abu Dhabi offers Chicken Drumsticks with their signature spices for only AED 7.90 per box. Meanwhile, fans of WEMART Abu Dhabi’s Braised Chicken Feet Spices can take home a box for only AED 7.50.

Savory Sushi. Sushi lovers will definitely enjoy a special serving of WEMART Abu Dhabi’s two sushi trays on sale: WEMART Crazy Tays Roll available for AED 13.50 per box, as well as Tibiko Gunkan for only AED 21.60 per box!

All in all, there are lots of discount items that Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART, so be sure to visit WEMART Abu Dhabi this week!

WEMART is located at Ground Floor, Abdulla bin Darwish building adjacent to Al Masraf Bank, Hamdan St and Salam St junction, opposite Nehal Hotel.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai