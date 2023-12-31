An open letter to my 2023 self: We’ve made it to another year

Congrats, self. You’ve made it this far.

The year is almost over, and guess what? You have made it here. You reached today. You are still alive.

I know this year has been different for everyone. Maybe for others, 2023 was a year of success, blessings, and fulfilled dreams. However, this year could have also been a time of grief, heartbreaks, and setbacks.

Nevertheless, whatever mountain you climbed this year or whatever bucket list you checked off, take pride in what you accomplished for what you accomplished has only made you stronger.

I hope that this year, you have chosen to love yourself more.

That you finally bought those shoes you’ve been eyeing for so long but couldn’t buy yet because you have to pay for rent.

That you finally chose to take a leap of faith and apply for your dream job and made it a reality.

That you have finally found the one, or that you have finally broke free from an unhealthy relationship.

That you finally forgave all those people who did you wrong, and released all the burden you’ve been keeping.

That you finally acknowledged you are not okay, and decided to work on being better.

2023 is almost over, and guess what? The new year is waiting for you. It is waiting for you with open arms, ready to fill your cup once again with blessings you can’t even imagine.

So buckle up, take the hands of the people you hold dear, and get ready for 2024—it’s gonna be the best year of your life yet.