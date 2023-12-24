OFWs fulfill promise to attend 9 nights of Simbang Gabi

“I therefore announce the Simbang Gabi officially closed,” said the presiding priest, as the last night of the anticipated mass of Simbang Gabi at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali came to a close.

On the first night of Simbang Gabi, two Filipina women attended with a pledge during the homily: “I promise to attend the 9 Simbang Gabi.”

These women are Michelle Mae Santos from Laguna and April Alcantara from Cavite. These two friends have been attending Simbang Gabi in Jebel Ali since 2021.

Michelle has been an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the United Arab Emirates for 7 years, while April has been an OFW for 8 years. It has been two years since both of them have come home to the Philippines.

Both women shared that they are constant churchgoers and have been anticipating the Simbang Gabi every year.

“Dito po sa UAE, pitong taon na ako nag sisimbang Gabi sa St. Mary at nitong 2023 ngayon lang ako nakakumpleto dito sa St Francis,” Michelle said.

Meanwhile, April has completed the Simbang Gabi at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with her family since 2015 until the Coronavirus hit in 2020 wherein the churches had to temporarily close. She transferred to Jumeirah Lake Towers in 2020 and started attending mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church once the churches were allowed to open again.

When asked about their motivation in completing the 9 nights, they both mentioned praying for their wishes to come true.

“Kaya ko po kinukumpleto ang misa ng simbang gabi kasi meron po tayong mga hiling sa buhay minsan personal na hiling at sinasabay na dn ang hiling para sa pangkalahatan,” said Michelle.

April added that she grew up attending Simbang Gabi in the Philippines every 4:00 a.m.

Michelle shared that she is praying for a better life and career for 2024, peace of mind for her and her family, and for her to be guided by the will of God and not her own will. Meanwhile, April prayed for her sister to find a job and for her mother who she wants to sponsor to the UAE.

On December 2023, both women plastered big smiles on their faces while wearing red, fulfilled that they were able to complete the nine nights of Simbang Gabi.