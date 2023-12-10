UAE MTB Jumeirah marks 11th anniversary with thrilling 6th ConGens Cup biking event

UAE MTB Jumeirah marked its 11th anniversary with the highly anticipated 6th ConGens Cup at Mithriff Park, Dubai earlier this month. Frankie Boton, the founder and 11-year chairman of UAE MTB Jumeirah, shared insights into the event and the group’s journey.

Established in 2012, UAE MTB Jumeirah was born out of a shared love for biking. Frankie Boton, reflecting on the group’s inception, explained, “We started as a small group of friends until it grew, and in 2012, I decided to give our group a name – UAE MTB Jumeirah.” The name is inspired by the group’s mother organization, UAE MTB, and the scenic Jumeirah Beach where the bikers enjoyed their rides.

Over the past 11 years, the group has not only organized annual biking events but has actively engaged in social services and charity works. The 6th ConGens Cup, also known as the UAE MTB Cup, continued this tradition, with the proceeds earmarked for distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at the MWO Office.

With 322 registered bikers from all seven emirates participating, the ConGens Cup has become a highly anticipated annual event in the UAE’s biking community. The event goes beyond being a mere race; it includes competitions for muses and uniform aesthetics, fostering a sense of community among biking enthusiasts.

The event featured 19 race categories, attracting participants from different cycling clubs across the UAE. Notable winners included Miss UAE MTB 2023, Danna Frianeza, and the Best Team award was clinched by Dahon Folding UAE from Diera Dubai. The Best in Jersey Contest showcased the creativity of 14 cycling groups, with One Al Ain Group, Dahon Folding UAE, and TAMBikers securing the top three spots.

Frankie Boton stressed the group’s commitment to social responsibility, stating, “Our group goes beyond biking events. We have been involved in social and charity works, including beach and desert safari cleaning, rides for a cause, and support for distressed OFWs.”

Reflecting on their contribution to environmental conservation, Boton highlighted a tree-planting initiative in Hatta Dubai, where the group planted 150 trees in January 2020.

Asked about the role of biking in promoting good health and saving the environment, Boton shared, “Biking is not only about good health; it has become a passion for us. It’s a great bonding activity for families and friends and can be utilized for fundraising campaigns for charity purposes.”

In line with COP28, the group sees biking as a sustainable mode of transportation that contributes to reducing noise and air pollution. Frankie Boton proudly mentioned their previous tree-planting efforts, emphasizing the positive impact biking communities can have on environmental conservation.

Read: COP28 throws a spotlight on Philippines’ sustainable initiatives

In a message to fellow kababayans in Dubai and beyond, Frankie Boton encouraged the formation of meaningful groups for a larger purpose. “Once you’ve formed a group, use it for meaningful activities to help others or the community.”

For those interested in biking and participating in events like the ConGens Cup, Boton extended an invitation, emphasizing the group’s commitment to both biking and community service.