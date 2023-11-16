Filipino International Triathletes shines at Oceanman 2023 in Dubai

Members of the Filipino International Triathletes Dubai Chapter made waves and excelled in the open water ocean swim event at Kite Beach, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 12, 2023. Participating in the race with a team of fitness enthusiasts, including Ramon Tolentino Jr (10k), Mark Caga-anan (10K), Jowel Putian (5K), Marky Diva (5K), and the youngest swimmer in the FIT Kid group, Dilan Caga-anan. These exceptional Overseas Filipino athletes embraced the challenges of the open sea, leaving an unforgettable mark on the Oceanman competition with their outstanding performances

Commending the athletes, Coach Reynaldo ‘Bochok’ Avila, the master swim coach behind FIT Club, extended his congratulations to these athletes for their remarkable performance during the open water swim event.

‘FIT CLUB is one of the best; it’s like family to me where I share my passion with this club to be a part of the members’ journey in swimming as well as in other disciplines of sports and to help them achieve their dreams,’ said Coach Avila.

One of the 10K Finishers, Ramon Tolentino Jr, also shared his experience with The Filipino Times, stating that joining the Oceanman marked his longest open water swim. Tolentino said that it is a big milestone for him as an athlete: ‘It was an exciting, fulfilling, and challenging experience considering that a year and a half ago, like many people, I was afraid to swim in the ocean.’

Meanwhile, Marky Diva, a 5K Finisher and qualifier for the upcoming Oceanman World Championship 2023 in Phuket, Thailand, shared the significance of the competition in his career as an athlete. Diva said: ‘Joining Oceanman is a significant achievement in my sports career, showcasing my endurance, technique, capabilities, and various disciplines in open water swimming.’

Diva also encouraged fellow OFWs in the UAE to stay active and fit despite their busy schedules. ‘To all my fellow OFWs who strive to be fit, just do not ever give up and act even in little ways, as every little step creates a big impact in our lives. Thirty minutes every day is enough to work on yourself,’ said Diva.”