Top three reasons why Filipino tourists visit Dubai for their vacation

More and more Filipinos have set their sights on visiting Dubai after witnessing the continuous influx of their fellow kababayans who got to enjoy life for a few weeks in one of the most futuristic cities in the world.

Here are some of the top reasons why Filipinos are thrilled when they travel to Dubai – especially those who have explored this vibrant city for the first time.

Incredible experiences

Dr. Suzanne P. Dones, who explored both Dubai and Abu Dhabi for a week last October 2022 said that the UAE showcases breathtaking architectural sights that families and even groups of friends will definitely enjoy – especially when it comes to cultural experiences.

“For every place I visit, I try to enjoy the adventure it can offer. UAE definitely had an array to choose from. I enjoyed the occasional thrill-seeking activities, from the attractions at Aquaventure to the vast swathe of the Dubai desert, but I mostly looked forward to the variety of culture the country had to offer. I had the pleasure of exploring the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Al Shindagha Museum, which made me appreciate the progress and indulge in the cultural heritage that is the UAE,” said Dr. Dones.

“I definitely plan on coming back very soon. The allotted 8-day trip I had was not enough to travel Dubai, let alone everything else the country had to offer. On my comeback, though, I have to learn how to budget my time wisely, especially if I plan on going through my bucket list of places to go and things to do,” she added.

Safety assured

Dubai is largely regarded as one of the safest cities in the whole world, consistently ranking within the top 10 of the world’s safest cities by several independent surveys and companies like Numbeo and InsureMyTrip.

Michael and Emily Ang, who spent their Christmas and New Year here in Dubai, shared that they were absolutely impressed with how safe the city is for families no matter what time of the day it is.

“Saludo ako dahil sobrang safe sa Dubai. Yung pakiramdam mo na walang kukuha sa gamit mo at ligtas ang anak mo – ito yung kumpiyansang binigay ng Dubai sa pamilya ko,” said Michael.

Filipinos all around

The best part? No matter where you look, there’s bound to be a Filipino you can easily ask for help! You can easily spot the bright smiles and faces on the streets, the malls, at the beach, and more if you need directions.

“Filipinos in Dubai helped us in so many ways during our stay- simple gestures like assisting us with directions, accompanying us on our tours and many more. We loved how they welcomed us that it felt like we are in our own country,” said Emily.