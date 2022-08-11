International Filipino designer praises Dubai taxi driver’s honesty for returning lost wallet

Have you ever lost your personal belongings in Dubai?

International Filipino fashion designer Ezra Santos is now a living proof of Dubai’s commitment to returning lost items to their respective owners, after his wallet got returned by a taxi driver in the emirate.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Ezra said that even he couldn’t remember where he last put his wallet, which contained cash and some of his cards.

“Honestly I thought I’m never going to get it back cause I can’t remember where I lost it and it’s been almost a week,” said Ezra.

Ezra got a call from a mysterious number which he had doubts about responding to. But when he finally picked up the call, he couldn’t believe that it was someone who found his wallet – a taxi driver from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“I didn’t even want to answer because I didn’t know the number. That call was really unexpected. So thank you Mr. Ejaz. This goes to show how RTA instills the values of honesty and kindness towards their clients. Dubai is indeed a great city and safe haven for everyone living here. God bless Dubai!” said Ezra.

In the first half of 2022, the RTA Dubai summed up around AED 1.2 million in cash, over 12,400 mobile phones, 2,819 electronic devices, 766 passports, and 342 laptops forgotten by passengers in taxis.