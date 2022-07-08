FEU summa cum laude who lost his parents during the pandemic shares bittersweet success story

Bachelor of Science in Biology graduate of Far Eastern University (FEU), Rey Matthew James Volante, shares his story of grief, pain and success during his valedictorian address in the 2022 FEU Commencement Exercises.

Volante opened his speech by saying that choices, small or big, contributes to where we are now. He thanked DOST and FEU for his back-to-back scholarship and proceeded with sharing his bittersweet life story.

“Just when I thought everything was according to my plans, things started to fall apart. Roughly two years ago, it killed me twice,” said Volante.

Broken justice system

In a post on social media after their graduation ceremony, he said that he knew from the get-go that “they were deprived of opportunities because of poverty” and that his story is that of “families who were victims of a failing justice system that jails people because they are poor.”

Volante shared that his twin brother was wrongfully accused and detailed.

“The first time was when my twin brother has fallen to a broken justice system. He was unfairly detained for a crime he was in no position to commit,” said Volante.

He did not elaborate on the details but said that the incident hit him hard even saying that ‘it killed him.’

COVID-19 Pandemic

In an unlikely chance of occurrence, Volante shared that he had lost both his parents during the pandemic.

“Opo, inulila po ado ng pandemya. Pinatay ng pandemya ang aking mga magulang,” said Volante in his speech.

Volante’s mother succumb to COVID-19 shortly after his twin brother’s court victory.

“A month after, it was my father. He died of a heart attack. My parents died alone,” shared Volante.

in his post on Facebook, Volante stated that his story is “the story of those who have lost their loved ones during the pandemic because they cannot afford premium access to quality and proactive health care systems.”

Of loss, grief, and feeling lost

Volante admitted that his circumstances were really hard to a point where he did not know where to start.

“Pwede ba munang umiyak? Pwede ba munang walang intindihing online class? These were the darkest moments of my life.

“And ironically, these were also the moments were I shine the brightest,” said Volante.

Making a choice

In his speech, Matthew said that while he could have leet these circumstances stall his success, he chose to transform his pain to power.

I chose to wear it as my brand of armor to shape me into who I am today. Braver, stronger, and fiercer.

It was not brother’s choice to be accused of a crime. It was not my parents choice to die.

He shared three choices that he did to continue with life. Starting with being “brave no matter the circumstances. Secondly, he shared about “choosing to be extraordinary.”

“Opportunities don’t come to ordinary people like me. I was told to work harder than other people because we are poor,” said Volante.

Katunayan, madalas ko pong maranasan na may kumakatok po sa bahay namin para maningil ng mga utang ng aking mga magulang. Naranasan ko rin po naming magkakapatid na suyurin ang mga tindahang pwedeng magpautang sa amin tuwing kapos at wala nang mailaman sa aming mga sikmura.

Choosing to battle for the right

The last choice that Volante shared in his speech is “choosing to battle for the right.”

He encouraged his batch mates to live with a greater purpose and “help those in need and fight those who cannot defend themselves.”

Everyone’s story

In his now viral Facebook post, Volante said that “as we have a shared experience of pain, grief and struggle, [his] story has become everyone’s story.”

“Four years ago, I chose to dream. Two years ago, I chose to be brave. And today, I chose to move forward with my head held high,” added Volante.

Watch Matthew’s full speech that he delivered during FEU’s 2022 Commencement Exercises below: