Things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha 2022 under AED 50

Filipinos in Dubai who are planning to enjoy their Eid Al Adha 2022 getaway without having to spend too much cash can take advantage of these fun-filled activities, which are all under AED 50!



Dubai’s Golden Frame

Price: AED 50

Book and reserve ticket online at

https://www.visitdubaiframe.com/

The Dubai Frame, which was completed in 2018, is located in Zabeel Park in the center of Dubai. This monument will allow you to watch the city’s change over the last few decades. This architectural landmark is another example of Dubai’s unorthodox planning, and it also embodies the city’s heritage by offering insights into the city’s rapid expansion.

Chill skaters

Ice Skating @ Al Nasr Leisureland

Price: AED 40

No reservations, just walk in.

More info at: https://www.facebook.com/alnasrlldxb

The Al Nasr Leisureland’s Ice Rink is an Olympic-sized rink that is perfect for both skaters and ice hockey players. This Ice Rink has seen a plethora of novices grow into elite skaters. Many Ice Hockey clubs from across the world participate in the Ice Hockey League, which is organized by the country’s Hockey Federation on occasion.

Unli-boardgames

Hive Board Game Cafe

Price: AED 35 per person

Location and Reservations: https://linktr.ee/hiveboardgame

Age is never an issue in the world of board games at Hive Board Games – anyone can easily join in over 500 boardgames available at this place – where they can become anyone they want, whenever they want.

Afforda-bowl

Dubai International Bowling Centre

Price: AED 20 per person, per game

Location: http://dubaibowlingcentre.ae/rates.html

With 36 Brunswick synthetic lanes, the Dubai International Bowling Centre (DIBC) is the largest facility in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Every lane has an overhead widescreen score monitor and a sophisticated floor-mounted console with exciting features for both novice and expert bowlers.

Instagrammable history

Quranic Park

Price: AED 5 per person, payable via NOL Card

No reservations, just walk in.

Location: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/places-to-visit/holy-quran-park

Dubai’s Quranic Park provides fascinating insights into the Holy Quran, raising awareness of Islamic ideals such as peace, love, and tolerance.

Visitors may also experience the Cave of Miracles, which uses interactive technology to depict the astounding events of the Holy Book, and the Glass House, which houses unusual plants that develop under special climatic circumstances. There are a total of 12 orchards. Cycling and walking trails, an outdoor theater, solar trees, and on-site WiFi are among its key facilities.

The Quranic Park is available to the public everyday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Cave of Miracles and Glass House, on the other hand, have an AED5 admission fee, payable with the NOL card, which is used to access the city’s public transit and public parks.