Filipina bags Singapore’s Female Chef of the Year title

Filipina chef Johanne Siy bagged the title of Female Chef of the Year in Singapore’s World Gourmet Awards 2021 (WGA) recently for her excellent culinary skills throughout her fine dining career.

The World Gourmet Summit, an annual awards body that has recognized top names in Singapore’s hospitality and restaurant industry since 2001, awarded Siy the prestigious title for her “excellent culinary skills” throughout her fine dining career.

Siy, who studied at the Culinary Institute of America and at Le Bernardin under renowned culinary figures like Chef Eric Ripert and Chef Daniel Boulud, adopted a culinary style including modern European fine-dining and Mediterranean influences.

While her unique experiences included cooking on farms and kitchens in Scandinavia, she is now mentoring under Chef Andre Chiang from Singapore’s Restaurant Andre.

Meanwhile, public voting for this year’s World Gourmet Awards nominees took place from February to March 2021 with final judging in April and the virtual presentation ceremony taking place on May 18 and 19 this year. (AW)