WATCH: 8 important reminders for all returning OFWs headed back to Philippines

The Philippines has outlined several important steps for all overseas Filipinos who are planning to return to the country to help safeguard their health and welfare.
These rules are in line with the precautionary measures and safety guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Philippine Red Cross, which help returning OFWs, as well as the communities and localities where they are headed towards when they land at the airport.
Here are the steps:
Registration. All returning OFWs must register their details at the https://e-cif.redcross.org.ph/ or scan the QR code at the flat guide of the Philippine Red Cross website and answer, with complete accuracy and transparency, all the questions as per the e-case registration form. All OFWs will also be requested to upload a copy of their passport.
Confirmation Email and QR code. When the OFW completes their registration, they will receive an email with their personal QR code. Each OFW needs to either print or save the said QR code that they will present along with their passport for the next steps.
Briefing. Upon arrival on Philippine airport grounds, all OFWs are obliged to listen to the briefing to learn about the steps that they will go through in the coming days.
Verification and Barcoding. After the briefing is done, each OFW will now present their passport and QR code at the counter. Officials will also conduct a short interview regarding their records and will be given six barcode stickers afterwards. One of the barcodes should be placed on your passport while the rest should be given to the person who will conduct your swab test.
Swab Testing. The OFW must give all five remaining bar codes to the swabber and show the barcode sticker that the OFW has placed on her/his passport. OFWs should follow the instructions from the swabber to help ease any pain that might take place during the swab test.
Immigration. After the swab test is done, all OFWs will now proceed to the immigration counter to undergo regular immigration interviews and procedures.
Quarantine Facility Assignment. Proceed to your nearest help desk to learn which hotel or quarantine facility where you’ll be spending several days pending COVID-19 results.
– OFWs should proceed to the OWWA help desk.
– OFW Seafarers with a local manning agency (LMA), should proceed to the help desk of their respective LMA.
– Non-OFWs/other returning Filipinos should head to the help desk of the Department of Tourism
These help desks will also be responsible of each returning Filipino’s transportation back to their home provinces.
Results. COVID-19 test results will be sent through text message and email within 72 hours. Those who test negative for the swab test will be issued a medical certificate as proof. All COVID-19 patients who test positive will be cared for by the government until they have fully recovered from the disease.
The Philippines assures all OFWs of 24-hour helplines which are available across all hotels and quarantine facilities. They can call 1158 or 143 in the Philippines regarding their inquiries.
