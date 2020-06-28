DFA to repatriate up to 37,000 OFWs by end of July

The UAE government has reiterated its warning to the public to strictly follow all preventive measures and health guidelines set to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. Following several days of huge improvements, the UAE's downward...
COVID-19: UAE reports 387 new cases, total now at 47,360 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 387 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,360. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
UAE’s stem cell treatment treats 2000 COVID-19 patients
(WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) has now treated more than 2000 patients suffering from COVID-19, with 1200 already fully recovered from the effects of the virus. ADSCC announced today that it had succeeded in ramping up the number of treatments from the...
UAE reports 410 new cases, total now at 46,973 with two deaths
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 410 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,973. More than 49,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health...
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs stated its plans to bring home up to 37,660 distressed overseas Filipino workers who have been stranded in their host countries and have expressed their willingness to go home after their jobs had been severely affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
DFA’s Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola cited current limitations from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) that limit their capability to bring as many OFWs as possible.
“But we have to follow also the regulations, because we are bound by the flight caps, the number of OFWs that can enter. There are limitations per day. If we are given at least 2,000 per day, at least 7 days a week, then we can bring in more,” said Usec Arriola during a House committee hearing on public accounts regarding the issues surrounding the repatriation of stranded OFWs.
Usec Arriola furthered that there is a risk of budget depletion as recent agressive repatriations have led the DFA to reveal that only a third remains from the funds set by the government to bring distressed OFWs home.
“The bigger problem, your honor, we have a very high utilization rate. And if we continue repatriating aggressively, since we already only have 30 percent to 31 percent of the remaining PHP1 billion funds for the assistance to nationals, by the end of the August or mid-August, we will not have funds for repatriation anymore,” said Usec Arriola.
The DFA has repatriated over 56,000 OFW to date, of which 31,031 are seafarers while 25,259 are land-based migrant workers.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
