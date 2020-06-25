PH assures OFWs of secure data protection in OASIS information system

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place. Dubai previously had a curfew window...
Abu Dhabi lifts movement restrictions for residents; retains restrictions on entry towards emirate
The UAE government's recent announcement states that the National Sterilization Programme has concluded, which covers the Abu Dhabi emirate as residents are now rid of any movement restrictions within the emirate. Residents are free to exit the emirate with no...
UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions
The UAE has officially announced the completion of the country's National Sterilization Programme for public spaces, facilities and transportation as Wednesday, June 24. This signifies that the public can now move freely at any time of the day, pursuant and with full...
COVID-19: UAE reports 450 new cases, total now at 46,133 with two deaths
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,291 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 450 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,133. إجراء 44,291 فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 450 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض...
The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment assures all returning overseas Filipinos that all data which have been logged at the OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) is secure and safe in the hands of the government.
All OFWs returning to the country have been obliged to place their details in OASIS to ensure that their respective local governments will be informed ahead of their arrival back to their home provinces.
RELATED STORY: DOLE reunites over 53,000 OFWs together with families at home provinces
DOLE Assistance Secretary Alex Avila stated that the system is required to ensure an orderly and smooth repatriation process from the moment the OFW lands at the airport until they are transported back to the province to be reunited with their families.
“It will not violate the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10173). What we are asking from them are the details of their departure to be able to properly assist them when they arrive in the country. It is provided in the system that those who will register and the information they provided will be used in accordance with the law,” said Asec Avila during the Laging Handa press briefing.
READ ON: OWWA fears bankruptcy by 2021 amid rising number of displaced OFWs
DOLE recently introduced OASIS as a means to fast-track and optimize each process that the OFW goes through from their arrival, swab testing, and transport to their quarantine centres which are now expected to last for only 3-5 days.
To be tracked, Filipino workers bound for home are requested to register online with OASIS through oasis.owwa.gov.ph. Once logged in, they need to click ‘Register’ and fill out the form by providing appropriate data and information.
They should check the box to certify they have read the form, understood its contents, and give consent to process their data under the Data Privacy Act of 2012.
