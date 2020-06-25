PH assures OFWs of secure data protection in OASIS information system

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment assures all returning overseas Filipinos that all data which have been logged at the OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) is secure and safe in the hands of the government.

All OFWs returning to the country have been obliged to place their details in OASIS to ensure that their respective local governments will be informed ahead of their arrival back to their home provinces.

DOLE Assistance Secretary Alex Avila stated that the system is required to ensure an orderly and smooth repatriation process from the moment the OFW lands at the airport until they are transported back to the province to be reunited with their families.

“It will not violate the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10173). What we are asking from them are the details of their departure to be able to properly assist them when they arrive in the country. It is provided in the system that those who will register and the information they provided will be used in accordance with the law,” said Asec Avila during the Laging Handa press briefing.

DOLE recently introduced OASIS as a means to fast-track and optimize each process that the OFW goes through from their arrival, swab testing, and transport to their quarantine centres which are now expected to last for only 3-5 days.

To be tracked, Filipino workers bound for home are requested to register online with OASIS through oasis.owwa.gov.ph. Once logged in, they need to click ‘Register’ and fill out the form by providing appropriate data and information.

They should check the box to certify they have read the form, understood its contents, and give consent to process their data under the Data Privacy Act of 2012.