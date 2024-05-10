New ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies announced

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has unveiled plans for not just one, but two new installments in the beloved “Lord of the Rings” film franchise.

Set to grace the silver screen in 2026, these films promise to transport audiences once more to the enchanting realm of Middle-earth.

Among the exciting announcements, the news of Andy Serkis stepping into the director’s chair for the first of the two movies has undoubtedly set fans’ excitement.

Serkis, known for his groundbreaking portrayal of Gollum in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, will not only reprise his role as the enigmatic creature but will also take on the directorial duties.

The film, tentatively titled “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” holds the promise of delving deeper into the lore of Middle-earth, with Serkis’s intimate understanding of the character poised to breathe new life into the narrative.

Speaking of Peter Jackson, the acclaimed director who helmed the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and its prequel series “The Hobbit,” will be returning to the franchise as a producer.

With the franchise’s previous entries amassing a staggering $6 billion at the global box office and recognition including multiple Academy Awards, anticipation for the forthcoming installments is already high.