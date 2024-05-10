EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies announced

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has unveiled plans for not just one, but two new installments in the beloved “Lord of the Rings” film franchise.

Set to grace the silver screen in 2026, these films promise to transport audiences once more to the enchanting realm of Middle-earth.

Among the exciting announcements, the news of Andy Serkis stepping into the director’s chair for the first of the two movies has undoubtedly set fans’ excitement.

Serkis, known for his groundbreaking portrayal of Gollum in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, will not only reprise his role as the enigmatic creature but will also take on the directorial duties.

The film, tentatively titled “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” holds the promise of delving deeper into the lore of Middle-earth, with Serkis’s intimate understanding of the character poised to breathe new life into the narrative.

Speaking of Peter Jackson, the acclaimed director who helmed the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and its prequel series “The Hobbit,” will be returning to the franchise as a producer.

With the franchise’s previous entries amassing a staggering $6 billion at the global box office and recognition including multiple Academy Awards, anticipation for the forthcoming installments is already high.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Aerial of Seascape Village and Sofitel Philippine Plaza

Sofitel Manila to close down  on July 1 

1 min ago
TFT News catholic priest

Catholic priest arrested for spending P2.2 million church money on online games

22 mins ago
marcos 1

Marcos says no report on destab plot against him among police force

48 mins ago
TFT News japanese man arrested for rape

BI to deport Japanese man wanted for rape

50 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button