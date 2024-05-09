Catriona Gray deletes engagement photos with Sam Milby

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has sparked speculation among her followers after reportedly removing engagement photos with actor Sam Milby from her Instagram account. The move, noticed by eagle-eyed netizens on Thursday, May 9, 2024, has stirred curiosity about the status of their relationship.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2023 with a heartwarming post, featuring them toasting to their love. Catriona, expressing her joy, captioned the moment as “Living in an answered prayer with my best friend,” proudly displaying her engagement ring.

However, as of the latest check, these cherished moments seem to have vanished from Catriona’s Instagram feed, leaving followers wondering about the reason behind the deletion.

Meanwhile, Sam Milby’s Instagram account still retains the engagement photo, accompanied by his caption professing love and commitment.

Catriona Gray and Sam Milby have been relatively private about their relationship since making it official in May 2020.

Speculation about the couple’s relationship status intensified in late 2023 when rumors of a breakup surfaced online. Netizens began questioning the couple directly, prompting subtle responses from Catriona. Despite the rumors, the pair was still seen together in public appearances, refuting the breakup speculation.

A notable instance occurred in February 2024, was when a photo of Catriona and Sam, alongside friend Isabel Oli, went viral, reassuring fans of their togetherness. However, shortly after, their agency, Cornerstone Entertainment, released a statement neither confirming nor denying the breakup rumors, indicating that the couple was actively working through their challenges privately.

“While it is true that Sam and Catriona are currently facing some challenges in their relationship, they are actively working on resolving these issues together. As their management, we respect their privacy during this time and ask for your understanding and support.”

The two have yet to issue a new statement after that.