Titanic passenger’s watch sells for P85 million

A piece of history tied to the tragic sinking of the Titanic made waves at an auction in England. A gold watch, once belonging to John Jacob Astor, the wealthiest passenger on the ill-fated ship, fetched a staggering £1.17 million (equivalent to about P85 million) on April 27.

This impressive sale sets a new record for an item linked to the notorious 1912 maritime disaster, according to auctioneers Henry Aldridge & Son.

The bidding war, dominated by a US buyer, far exceeded the auctioneer’s initial estimate of £100,000 to £150,000.

The watch, bearing the engraved initials “JJA,” was a possession of the American business tycoon John Jacob Astor, who was 47 years old when the Titanic met its tragic end on April 15, 1912. At the time, Astor was known as one of the wealthiest individuals worldwide.

As the ship sank, Astor gallantly assisted his wife, Madeleine, onto a lifeboat, but he tragically did not survive the disaster. His body was recovered a week later, with the watch among his personal effects.

After its recovery, the watch underwent complete restoration and was subsequently worn by Astor’s son, continuing its journey through history.