BTS Jungkook opens Instagram account for pet dog

BTS member Jungkook has opened a separate Instagram account for his pet dog “Bam”.

The global singer said that he has opened an account for his Doberman. The account immediately gained some 3.3 million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam’s dad (@bowwow_bam)

“I can’t brag about myself now, so I should brag about my baby. I hope you have a great night. Bowwow_bam unity!!!!” said Jungkook.

“Have a good BAM!,” the account description read. It has seven posts as of this writing.

Jungkook has been serving in the Korean military since December 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (전정국) Updates (@jungkook_bighitentertainment)

Global group BTS is expected to reconvene and reunite in 2025 according to reports.

Prior to his military service, Jungkook released his album “Golden” which included the hit song “Seven”.