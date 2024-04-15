EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

BTS Jungkook opens Instagram account for pet dog

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

BTS member Jungkook has opened a separate Instagram account for his pet dog “Bam”.

The global singer said that he has opened an account for his Doberman. The account immediately gained some 3.3 million followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bam’s dad (@bowwow_bam)

“I can’t brag about myself now, so I should brag about my baby. I hope you have a great night. Bowwow_bam unity!!!!” said Jungkook.

“Have a good BAM!,” the account description read. It has seven posts as of this writing.

Jungkook has been serving in the Korean military since December 2023.

Global group BTS is expected to reconvene and reunite in 2025 according to reports.

Prior to his military service, Jungkook released his album “Golden” which included the hit song “Seven”.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 22T145758.621

Ministry urges private sector to prioritize worker safety amidst forecasted extreme weather

2 hours ago
distance learning online class generic

UAE announces distance learning for all public schools on Tuesday and Wednesday

3 hours ago
Zayed International Airport istock

Zayed International Airport hailed as ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 15T161932.679

DMW says seafarers onboard seized ship by Iran ‘safe’

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button