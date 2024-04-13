EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo holds housewarming party with family, showbiz friends

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo recently celebrated her new home with family and some of her closest friends in the show business.

Bernardo shared on her social media account glimpses of her housewarming party.

Darren Espanto, Ria Atayde, Dominic Roque, Dimples Romana, Sofia Andres, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Robi Domingo, Loisa Andalio, and Geli de Belen were some of the celebrities spotted at the housewarming party.

Stars from her blockbuster film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” including Alden Richards, Maymay Entrata and Kakai Bautista were also present.

Bernardo first revealed her dream home project back in 2020 and said that its planning took three years.

Early this year, Bernardo shared with her followers that her new house is near completion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

SCAMS

5 ways OFWs can protect themselves from investment scams

26 seconds ago
RETrend

Real Estate Trends 2024: Expats and OFWs are investing in PH real estate market

10 mins ago
Shervey Torno and Its showtime

Man faces complaints for harassing It’s Showtime host

4 hours ago
HH Al Nahyan and Bill Gates

UAE President, Bill Gates collaborate to enhance humanitarian efforts

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button