Kathryn Bernardo holds housewarming party with family, showbiz friends

Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo recently celebrated her new home with family and some of her closest friends in the show business.

Bernardo shared on her social media account glimpses of her housewarming party.

Darren Espanto, Ria Atayde, Dominic Roque, Dimples Romana, Sofia Andres, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Robi Domingo, Loisa Andalio, and Geli de Belen were some of the celebrities spotted at the housewarming party.

Stars from her blockbuster film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” including Alden Richards, Maymay Entrata and Kakai Bautista were also present.

Bernardo first revealed her dream home project back in 2020 and said that its planning took three years.

Early this year, Bernardo shared with her followers that her new house is near completion.