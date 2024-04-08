EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Vice Ganda elated over It’s Showtime debut on GMA-7

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Kapamilya television host Vice Ganda is happy over the success of It’s Showtime debut to its former rival network GMA-7.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Vice thanked the ‘madlang pipol and the madlang kapuso’ for their support.

“Madlang pipol, mga madlang kapuso sa buong mundo, maraming maraming salamat sa napakataas na pagmamahal na ibinigay niyo sa amin,” said Vice.

“Salamat po talaga, at sana huwag po kayong magbabago ng pagtanggap at pagmamahal sa amin. Magsama pa rin po tayo araw-araw para taasan natin nang taasan ang lebel ng pagmamahal at saya everyday,” the TV host added.

Abunda said that Showtime snatched the top slot on Saturday with 6.8% of the audience share in GMA alone.

It registered an average of 9.7% on the combined overnight data of channels GTV, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and Jeepney TV. This is according to Nielsen Philippines NUTAM People Ratings.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 08 at 20.31.42 459cda8a

Emirates Draw Introduces ‘PICK1’: A New Game with Daily Wins

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 08T210452.974

UAE announces April 10 as first day of Eid

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 20T131400.154

‘No comment’: Sara Duterte refuses to comment on China’s aggressiveness in West PH Sea

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 08T144640.757

Chavit Singson convoy flagged for using EDSA busway, receives ticket from MMDA

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button