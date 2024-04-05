EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ivana Alawi poses as beggar, returns money 1000 times more

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Ivana Alawi/YouTube

Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi touched everyone’s hearts with her latest vlog reaching more than 2 million views on her YouTube channel within just two days.

In the video, Ivana is seen disguising herself as a beggar around the Antipolo Church. She poses as a beggar selling Sampaguita flowers.

Several people offered her money, but to their surprise, the disguised actress would generously return the favor a thousand times more.

“Magdi-disguise ako at lahat ng magbibigay sa ‘kin ng pera at ita-times 1,000 ko,” she said in her vlog.

She also shared why she chose Antipolo Church as the setting of her recent vlog. “Baka iniisip niyo bakit Antipolo Church? Sobrang meaningful ng church na to sa ‘kin kasi nung bata ako nag-alay lakad kami ng ate ko from Sta. Mesa all the way to Antipolo,” she said.

“Naalala ko habang naglalakad ako sa simbahan nagwi-wish ako. Guys, tinupad ni Lord ‘yung pangarap ko!” she added.

Ivna is one of the most famous vloggers in the Philippines with over 17.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

