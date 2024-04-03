Taylor Swift is the first billionaire solely from making music

Forbes confirmed that Taylor Swift is the first artist to achieve billionaire status just from making music.

The financial news outlet said that the singer has an estimated fortune of $1.1 billion, entering the World’s Billionaires List for the first time, and ranking higher than Sam Altman, the creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT on $ 1 billion.

Other billionaire artists, like Jay-Z and Rihanna, earned their wealth and the three-comma-club status in part through entertainment holdings and fashion brands among other interests.

Moreover, the 34-year-old singer staged the first billion-dollar tour ever with her Eras Tour boosting economies worldwide. She also has significant real estate properties in Nashville, Beverly Hills, New York, and a mansion in Rhode Island.